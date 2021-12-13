Spire Wealth Management Makes New $535,000 Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

QYLD opened at $22.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%.

