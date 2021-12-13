Spire Wealth Management Has $841,000 Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

