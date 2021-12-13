Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Strs Ohio raised its position in Analog Devices by 27.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 93.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,836,000 after buying an additional 558,825 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,659,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Shares of ADI opened at $183.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.49 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

