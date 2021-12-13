Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock opened at $286.89 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.04 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.61.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.