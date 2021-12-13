Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $471.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

