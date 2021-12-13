Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 797 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

SPGI opened at $476.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $478.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.