Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $478.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $450.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

