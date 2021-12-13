Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS stock opened at $201.79 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.06.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.