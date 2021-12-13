Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

