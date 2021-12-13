SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Holdings Lifted by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 84,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 489,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 76,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 590,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,484 shares during the period.

CWI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

