SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Cut by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $166.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

