SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

