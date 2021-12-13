SparksPay Reaches Market Cap of $30,210.57 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $30,210.57 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,849,183 coins and its circulating supply is 10,620,997 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

