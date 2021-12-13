Sovryn (SOV) Reaches Market Cap of $167.57 Million

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $167.57 million and $284,491.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for about $8.55 or 0.00018013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.60 or 0.07996684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,527.58 or 1.00185241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,609,698 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

