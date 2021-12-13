Sourcebio International’s (SBI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 190 ($2.52) target price on the stock.

LON:SBI opened at GBX 145 ($1.92) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.82. Sourcebio International has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of £107.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

In other Sourcebio International news, insider Christopher Mills sold 9,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.66), for a total value of £11,842.50 ($15,704.15). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,405,837 shares of company stock worth $175,729,625.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

