SORA Validator Token (VAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,222.00

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 12th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $188,775.38 and approximately $26,222.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,598.53 or 0.99170862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.56 or 0.00913307 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 407,955 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

