Solstein Capital LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,519. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

