Solstein Capital LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 174.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 2.8% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $10.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $808.42. 2,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,420. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $795.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

