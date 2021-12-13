Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 650.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.97. The stock had a trading volume of 50,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

