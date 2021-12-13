Solstein Capital LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $201.91. 29,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

