Solstein Capital LLC Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.76. 16,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

