Solstein Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,205 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Square by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 33,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Square by 14.0% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.73. 215,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.75 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

