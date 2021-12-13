Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 12,760 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NVO stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,962. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.