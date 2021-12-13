Smoothy (SMTY) Price Tops $0.0983

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $500,506.14 and $395,835.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0983 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.34 or 0.08102789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00078245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,188.79 or 1.00212930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

