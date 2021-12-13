Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $18.05 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWBI. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

