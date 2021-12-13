Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,379 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.34) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,880 ($24.93) to GBX 1,825 ($24.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.44).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,231 ($16.32) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,209 ($16.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($22.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,279.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,395.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.58) per share, with a total value of £36,465 ($48,355.66).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.