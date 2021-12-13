SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.02. Approximately 5,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,494,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 5.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,351,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 90.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

