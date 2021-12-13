SLR Investment Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

SLR Investment has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years. SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 102.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $825.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.