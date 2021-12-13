SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $548.00

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 548 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 545.79 ($7.24), with a volume of 88636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.16).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 504.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 470.78. The company has a market cap of £833.30 million and a P/E ratio of 3.48.

About SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

