Skycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $131,719.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.99 or 0.07984625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,636.02 or 1.00478096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00076704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

