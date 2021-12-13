Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,581 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $58,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SKX opened at $45.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.