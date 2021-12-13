Simmons Bank Sells 112 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.7% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 96,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 130,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

