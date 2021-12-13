Simmons Bank Sells 1,023 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.25 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.