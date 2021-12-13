Simmons Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $35.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

