Simmons Bank Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.