Simmons Bank Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $349.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

