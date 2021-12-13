Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in November

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SLVFF remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Silverlake Axis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

About Silverlake Axis

Silverlake Axis Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in the provision of digital economy software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, payment, retail and logistics ecosystems. It operates through the following segments: Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Software-as-a-Service – Retail, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Insurance Processing, and Others.

