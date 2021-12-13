Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in November

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SLVFF remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Silverlake Axis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.82.
About Silverlake Axis
