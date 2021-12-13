Siguler Guff Advisers LLC Grows Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Siguler Guff Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,900 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust accounts for 3.9% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned about 0.65% of Service Properties Trust worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 571.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 175,591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,499,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 133,342 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 82.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

SVC opened at $9.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

