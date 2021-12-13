Sierra Oncology’s (SRRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,979,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.