Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Jose Vizquerra Buys 40,000 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Jose Vizquerra bought 40,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,633.24.

Shares of TSE SMT traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.60. The company had a trading volume of 150,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,160. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.44 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.99.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

