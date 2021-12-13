Showcase Hits Market Capitalization of $345,899.13 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $345,899.13 and $57,813.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.03 or 0.08072657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00077905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.96 or 0.99879803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

