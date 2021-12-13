Short Interest in Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Declines By 93.9%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZDPY remained flat at $$0.81 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. Zoned Properties has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

