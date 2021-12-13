Short Interest in Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Declines By 93.9%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZDPY remained flat at $$0.81 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. Zoned Properties has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
Zoned Properties Company Profile
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.