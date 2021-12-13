Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Increases By 1,500.0%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BUDZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

