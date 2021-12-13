Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Increases By 1,500.0%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BUDZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.68.
About WEED
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.