Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Rises By 9,631.3%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,400 shares, a growth of 9,631.3% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,188,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TSOI opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

