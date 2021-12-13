Short Interest in Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Increases By 6,508.2%

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a growth of 6,508.2% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Saddle Ranch Media stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,362,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,868,117. Saddle Ranch Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get Saddle Ranch Media alerts:

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, packaging, and sale of projects in the film, television, and digital media areas of the entertainment industry. It operates through the following business segments: Saddle Ranch Film Production, Saddle Ranch Television, and Saddle Ranch Digital.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.