Short Interest in Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Increases By 6,508.2%

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a growth of 6,508.2% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Saddle Ranch Media stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,362,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,868,117. Saddle Ranch Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile
Featured Story: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.