Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Expands By 21,150.0%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 21,150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.7 days.

OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

