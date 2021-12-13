Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Drops By 89.1%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the November 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,431. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

