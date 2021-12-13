Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Declines By 84.4%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAA remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,771. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $238,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

