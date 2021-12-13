Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Drops By 93.9%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMPLY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.65.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5656 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

