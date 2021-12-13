Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Expands By 1,000.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BSMT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 190.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $920,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 233.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period.

