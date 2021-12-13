Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Expands By 1,000.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
BSMT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $26.54.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.
